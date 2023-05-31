Al Pacino expecting fourth child at 83 with his 29-year-old girlfriend

Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, it has been confirmed.

The Scarface and The Godfather actor is set to have the child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant.

Pacino and Alfallah have been quietly dating in the time since the pandemic, and were first spotted together publicly back in April 2022.

As BBC News reports, Pacino’s representatives have now confirmed that the actor’s fourth child is set to arrive within the next month.

Pacino already has two children with Beverly D’Angelo (22-year-old twins named Anton and Olivia) and one child with Jan Tarrant (a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Marie).

Earlier this year, Pacino’s longtime friend and frequent co-star Robert De Niro revealed that he had quietly welcomed his seventh child.

The 79-year-old announced the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada while promoting his recent film, About My Father.

In other Al Pacino news, last month the actor joked that he was responsible for Harrison Ford’s acting career.

This came as he admitted that he turned down the role of Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise as he “couldn’t understand” the premise.

“When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you first become famous. It’s like, ‘Give it to Al’,” he recalled. “They’d give me Queen Elizabeth to play. They gave me a script called Star Wars. They offered me so much money. I don’t understand it. I read it. So I said I couldn’t do it. I gave Harrison Ford a career.”