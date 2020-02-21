Al Pacino praises Eminem’s Oscars 2020 performance

Al Pacino has praised Eminem‘s live performance at the Oscars 2020.

The rapper performed ‘Lose Yourself’ during this year’s prize-giving event — although some viewers were left confused by the timing of the performance, given that there was no tangible link between this year’s Oscars and the rapper, nor the movie that the song featured in, 8 Mile.

Eminem later explained that he took up the invitation to perform ‘Lose Yourself’ at this year’s Academy Awards after missing out on the original opportunity to do so in 2002 when the track won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Speaking on Wednesday (February 19) at the premiere for his new Amazon TV series Hunters, Pacino was asked for his take on Eminem’s turn at this year’s Oscars.

“I love Eminem,” the actor told Extra TV. “I happened to be standing up — I brought my three kids and I was looking for the other two, so I was in the back and the show was on.

“So I saw Eminem [performing ‘Lose Yourself’] and I just stopped and l looked at him.”

Asked if he was dancing to Eminem, Pacino replied: “Yeah, I guess; inside.”

Earlier this week, the video for Eminem’s song ‘Rap God’ surpassed one billion views on YouTube.