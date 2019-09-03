‘Aladdin’ producer says backlash against Will Smith’s Genie was unexpected

"Naturally when you take that character and turn it into a real-life live action character, it's going to bump some people"

The producer of this year’s live-action Aladdin remake has said that the backlash against Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie was unexpected.

The live-action version of the well-loved film came out back in May from Disney amid a largely negatively received build-up.

Producer Dan Lin has spoken to ScreenRant, saying that he”never expected” the negative reaction to Will Smith’s Genie.

“I’ll be honest, we did not expect the amount of backlash that we actually got.

“I feel like it really became part of the popular culture, when we’re on the news with people talking about how the Genie looked. We never expected that kind of reaction. But, certainly, we expected some kind of backlash.”

He added: “Given that he’s an iconic character – Robin Williams created a character that everyone loved in their childhood. Naturally when you take that character and turn it into a real-life live action character, it’s going to bump some people. But we did not expect the reaction we got.”

Upon first look at the new remake of Aladdin late last year, fans didn’t seem too keen on the new version, with one fan saying it ‘looks like a panto’.