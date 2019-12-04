Trending:

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud hasn’t had a single audition since Disney remake

"I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like 'Aladdin'"

Will Richards
Aladdin
Mena Massoud in Aladdin. Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Mena Massoud, star of Disney‘s live-action Aladdin remake, says he hasn’t got a single audition since he starred as the titular street urchin.

The film grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and sits at No. 6 in the list of 2019’s biggest grossing films.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Massoud has spoken of his disappointment at the lack of opportunities he’s been presented with after his big break in Aladdin.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the actor began. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin.’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”

Massoud went on to say that “the big truth is I haven’t really seen a big anything from [Aladdin].

“Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition?” he commented. “Like, I’m not expecting you to be like, here’s Batman. But can I just get in the room?”

The release of Aladdin saw a backlash against Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie, with producer Dan Lin commenting: “I feel like it really became part of the popular culture, when we’re on the news with people talking about how the Genie looked. We never expected that kind of reaction. But, certainly, we expected some kind of backlash.”

Upon first look at the new remake of Aladdin late last year, fans didn’t seem too keen on the new version, with one fan saying it ‘looks like a panto’.

