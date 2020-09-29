The first teaser for Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories has landed.

The upcoming film, adapting McGee’s acclaimed autobiography of the same name, will star Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as the notorious music producer.

Trainspotting scribe Irvine Welsh has written the script, with Nick Moran set to direct.

“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee told NME earlier this year (April 16). “There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.”

Take a look at the first clip from the film here, which sees Alan McGee selling white label demos to make up rent for the Creation office:

Creation Stories will also star Suki Waterhouse, Jason Isaacs, Paul Kaye, Thomas Turgoose, Jason Flemyng and Ed Byrne.

Describing the film, Moran called Creation Stories “a modern day fable,” adding that it’s “part cautionary tale, part cavalier romp, mostly hilarious, occasionally sobering, and constantly engaging…”

He continued: “An irresistible trip down memory lane, or a delightful history lesson about the last great days of rock ‘n’ roll. When Britannia ruled the airwaves, thanks to one man with his misfit mates and their indie record label that briefly changed history. It is shamelessly entertaining and I hope, a joy for everyone!”

There’s no release date set yet for Creation Stories – stay tuned for updates.