Alan McGee biopic starring Ewan Bremner confirms March release date

The forthcoming Alan McGee biopic starring Ewan Bremner has landed a UK release date at last.

Creation Stories will premiere at the virtual edition of the Glasgow Film Festival on February 24, and will subsequently be released on March 29, per Glasgowist.

Ewan Bremner is set to play McGee in the film, which adapts the legendary Creation Records boss’ acclaimed autobiography of the same name.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh wrote the script for Creation Stories, while Nick Moran is directing.

Take a look at a clip from Creation Stories here:

“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee told NME last year (April 16).

“There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.”

Describing the film, Moran called Creation Stories “a modern day fable,” adding that it’s “part cautionary tale, part cavalier romp, mostly hilarious, occasionally sobering, and constantly engaging…”

He continued: “An irresistible trip down memory lane, or a delightful history lesson about the last great days of rock ‘n’ roll. When Britannia ruled the airwaves, thanks to one man with his misfit mates and their indie record label that briefly changed history. It is shamelessly entertaining and I hope, a joy for everyone!”

Tickets for the Glasgow Film Festival premiere of Creation Stories will go on sale next Monday, January 18.