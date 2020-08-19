Alan Rickman claimed that some people spat at him because he played a terrorist in Die Hard, according to Alex Winter.

The late actor, who died in 2016, once told Bill & Ted star Winter about the impact of taking on the villainous role.

“It could be worse,” Winter told The New York Times about being associated with his role with Bill & Ted. “I remember walking down the street with Alan Rickman once.

Advertisement

“A fan came up to us, and afterwards Alan was like, ‘You’re so lucky that you’re known for playing Bill and not Hans Gruber the terrorist. People come up to me and spit in my face.

“They come up to you and tell you how much they love you.’”

Die Hard, which marked Rickman’s first film role and his introduction to American audiences, saw Rickman play a hostage-taking terrorist being pursued by Bruce Willis.

He had previously found fame on the London stage, and would go on to star in a number of popular movies films, including the Harry Potter franchise — but Gruber remained one of his most iconic characters.

Meanwhile, Bill and Ted Face The Music has been given an official UK release date – the film will hit cinemas next month.

Advertisement

The film sees Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their roles as Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan and Bill S. Preston respectively, which they first played in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989.

The new film has been in the works since at least 2013, and was officially green-lit back in May 2018. Back in June, a first trailer was shared for the film.