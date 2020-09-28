Aldis Hodge looks set to take on the role of Hawkman in Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming DC project Black Adam.

The actor, who recently starred in The Invisible Man, is in final talks to join the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although he has been reimagined as different incarnations throughout DC Comics’ history, reports suggest the Black Adam version of Hawkman will be Carter Hall, an archaeologist who discovers that he’s the reincarnation of an ancient Egyptian prince.

He sports large artificial wings and a harness made out of an alien element known as ‘nth metal’, which allows him to fly.

As well as his recent turn in The Invisible Man, Hodge has appeared in Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures, The Walking Dead and Black Mirror.

Johnson will take on the role of the titular character in Black Adam, and recently gave fans a first look at the movie in a teaser trailer filled with concept art at the DC FanDome event.

The trailer also gave fans a rundown of Black Adam’s history from slavery to freedom, which the actor elaborated on in a separate Instagram post.

“This is the one that changes everything,” Johnson wrote. “There’s no more chains around this neck and I’m no longer a slave. And now you have my word. No one will ever stop me again and the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about change.

“Vowing to always protect and be the champion of my people. THANK YOU #DCFanDome for that absolutely electrifying love and hype for our BLACK ADAM panel. Our entire team as well as myself are deeply committed and passionate to the bone to deliver a story you’ll love and build out our DC Universe.”

Black Adam is in pre-production with an expected release date of December 2022, which follows production delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.