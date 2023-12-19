Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestine protesters in New York

Alec Baldwin had to be escorted by police through the streets of New York after being confronted by pro-Palestine protesters.

The actor was seen walking by the demonstration near West 29th Street on Monday (December 18) when he was approached by the protesters opposing Israel’s military attacks in Gaza against Hamas.

In footage of the incident, a protester asks Baldwin: “You work for Hollywood. Do you condemn Israel?”

In response, Baldwin replied: “You’ve already got your mind made up… because I’m in Hollywood? Well, you ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question.”

Actor Alec Baldwin got into a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator during a rally in Midtown Manhattan tonight. Baldwin just happened to be walking through the area at the time. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny @AlecBaldwin #alecbaldwin #nyc #nbcnews pic.twitter.com/epewydLSJS — Jesse Hamilton (@JesseJHamilton) December 18, 2023

According to The New York Post, protesters yelled various insults at Baldwin, telling him to “shut [his] fucking mouth” and saying that his career is “tanking”.

A source close to the situation said Baldwin was on his way to teach an acting class when he was approached “aggressively” by the protesters.

“He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way,” a source told The Messenger. “He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely.”

NME has reached out to Baldwin’s representatives for comment.

The protesters began their march at Grand Central Station before making their way to Penn Station in the city.

It comes as Baldwin potentially faces being recharged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Last month, prosecutors prepared to present new evidence to a grand jury against the actor, after the charges were originally dropped in April.