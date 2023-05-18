Alec Baldwin criticised for “tone-deaf” ‘Rust’ post

Alec Baldwin has been criticised for a post about the conclusion of filming on Rust, with many calling it “tone-deaf”.

In October 2021, while filming the movie on location, Baldwin was holding a Colt .45-caliber pistol that fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin and the movie’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were then both charged with involuntary manslaughter, before the charges were downgraded last month.

After production was halted, it recently resumed at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana and wrapped this week.

Taking to Instagram, Baldwin shared a photo of himself smiling with actor Patrick Scott McDermott, captioning the post: “Last day on the set of RUST with this guy. A very talented actor and lovely young man with a bright future ahead.”

In the comments of the post, Baldwin was heavily criticised, with one saying it was in “horribly poor taste” that “they still moved forward with the film because “a human life was lost”.

Last month, Baldwin called for a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of Hutchins to be dismissed. In court documents filed in April, the actor claimed Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko filed the suit to “obtain compensation” following Ms Hutchins’ death, according to NBC.

“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance,” the court document reportedly read.

“Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided.”

In November 2022, Baldwin filed a lawsuit for negligence and indemnification against a number of Rust crew members including Gutierrez-Reed, weapons and rounds supplier Seth Kenney, first assistant director David Halls and property master Sarah Zachry. All have previously denied responsibility for the fatal shooting.

Prior to this, in December 2021, Baldwin claimed he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun which killed Hutchins. “The trigger wasn’t pulled,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”