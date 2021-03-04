Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account following Gillian Anderson backlash

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account following a backlash to a tweet he posted about Gillian Anderson.

This week, Baldwin tweeted a link to a CNN story titled ‘Gillian Anderson’s American accent throws some people off’, referencing Anderson speaking in her natural American accent at last week’s Golden Globes, despite usually speaking with a British accent in her roles.

After tweeting out the story and adding the caption: “Switching accents ? That sounds…fascinating,” users criticised Baldwin for what they deemed to be an unnecessary and spiteful comment.

In a new video posted to Instagram yesterday (March 3), Baldwin says the hate led him to delete his account on the social media platform.

Saying he’s “huge fan” of Anderson’s, Baldwin said: “But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the assholes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in assholiness, that I had used it as a news aggregator.

“And I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like.

“The problem with Twitter is, there was a lot of haters,” Baldwin concluded in his ten-minute video, saying that he “can’t say anything dark enough” about many Twitter users.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has quit the platform this year. Back in January, he quit Twitter in light of a controversy surrounding his wife Hilaria.

Last December, the yoga instructor and lifestyle influencer was accused of pretending to have Spanish origins and denied the claims in a New York Times profile.

“There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary,” she said at the time.

Following comments Baldwin had received about the ongoing controversy, the actor and comedian took to Twitter to explain why he would be stepping away from the platform.

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party,” he wrote, adding: “Goodbye for now.”

Elsewhere, Baldwin said he is “overjoyed” to lose his job on SNL playing Donald Trump. “On to my next wish,” he said. “That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!”