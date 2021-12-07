Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account following TV interview about ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account days after his first TV interview about the recent Rust tragedy.

The actor’s main verified account @AlecBaldwin is no longer on the site, listed as “this account doesn’t exist” when searched. His other account @AlecBaldwin___ however remains active but hasn’t been used in over a year.

The deleted account was used to issue Baldwin’s first statement following the shooting. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, has since deleted her Twitter account too.

This follows Baldwin’s TV interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos which aired last Thursday (December 2), where the actor claimed he didn’t pull the trigger which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured Rust director Joel Souza.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”

The actor also addressed whether this shooting could mean the end of his career. “I couldn’t give a shit about my career anymore,” Baldwin said.

Speaking about his mental state, Baldwin added: “I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse.”

Last week, police began investigating new leads on possible sources of ammunition that led to the shooting on the Rust film set on October 21. Authorities searched the premises of a firearms and ammunition supplier in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A crew member on Rust filed a lawsuit against the film’s production team for general negligence following the tragedy, claiming it caused “severe emotional distress”.