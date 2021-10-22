Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer on film set of ‘Rust’, authorities say

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza, authorities say.

The incident happened in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (October 21). According to the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Office, per Associated Press, Hutchins and Souza were shot after Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on set at Bonanza Creed Ranch.

Hutchins was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she died. Souza, who was ferried to a nearby medical center by ambulance, is currently undoing treatment for his injuries.

The newspaper The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Baldwin has since been questioned by investigators. Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said that Baldwin went willingly to the sheriff’s office and provided a statement.

“This investigation remains open and active,” Ríos said in a statement. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

NME has reached out to representatives for Baldwin for comment.

The independent film stars Baldwin – also its co-producer – as the titular character Rust, an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder.

Deadline also reported that the production company behind the film has issued a statement on the death of Hutchins, who was 42.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” said a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC. They added that production has also been halted indefinitely to comply with police investigations.

Other tributes have poured in for Hutchins. She was recently director of photography on the 2020 film Archenemy, which starred Joe Manganiello. The actor paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing, “She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next.”

The sister of Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son who died in 1993 on the set of The Crow after he was fatally shot with a prop gun, also paid tribute to Hutchins. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set,” Shannon Lee wrote on the Twitter account she maintains for her brother.

Read those tributes to Hutchins and others by director James Gunn, actor Elijah Wood, and more below.

This is a developing story.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don't have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss. pic.twitter.com/ElAQNMuQvR — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 🕷️🕸️ (@elleschneider) October 22, 2021

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021