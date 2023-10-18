Alec Baldwin may be charged again over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

New Mexico prosecutors intend to recharge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting, according to reports.

As reported by NBC News, sources familiar with the matter have claimed Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November.

In a statement to the outlet, Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said: “It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court.”

“We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey told NBC News.

Baldwin was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust in October 2021. She was killed by a bullet fired from a prop gun which was being used by Baldwin.

The actor has denied pulling the trigger in various interviews. “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin told ABC News in December 2021.

The manslaughter charges against the actor were dropped in April this year after new evidence emerged suggesting that the gun used may have been modified, which could have caused a malfunction. At the time, prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said the “charges may be refiled” against Baldwin.

In August, a gun analysis report commissioned by prosecutors found that the gun had not been modified.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armourer, was charged in January with evidence tampering and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty.

Gutirrez-Reed’s trial is scheduled to take place on February 21, 2024.