Alexander Skarsgård on working with Björk in ‘The Northman’: “She’s a very unique spirit”

Alexander Skarsgård has discussed his experience collaborating with Björk in The Northman.

The actor plays lead character Amleth in the third feature film from director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse, The Witch), starring alongside Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.

The most unique cast addition is Björk, who plays a seeress, whose last feature film acting credit was in 2005’s Drawing Restraint 9 from director Matthew Barney.

Speaking to NME about acting alongside the musician, Skarsgård said: “I felt very lucky. It was crazy.

“I don’t think you see it on camera in that scene, but we shot it in that burnt out barn after the big raid. And Björk when it was her shot, behind her I could see it was just this gigantic full moon right behind her head and it felt so perfect for that scene and her character and the way she looked. It was absolutely mesmerising and she’s so incredible.”

Asked about the first words Björk said to him on set, the actor joked: “‘Get out of my way. Get me a cappuccino, hey motherfucker.’”

He added: “No, she was so sweet. She’s a very unique spirit and it was an incredible night. I go to Iceland every year because my best friend is from Iceland so I hung out with her there last summer and she’s just the coolest. She’s the best.”

Earlier this year, Björk confirmed she is currently “finishing” her upcoming 10th album, saying it will “probably come out in the summer”. It will be her first album since 2017’s ‘Utopia’.

In a five-star review of The Northman, NME wrote: “The cast might not have had a good time making The Northman, but you will watching it.

“It’s all properly violent and uncivilised. Director Eggers is known for mixing wacky surrealism with explicit violence, so don’t expect wall-to-wall blockbuster action though. We get Willem Dafoe playing a Gollum-like court jester with Willie Nelson’s pigtails, and Finchy from The Office (Ralph Ineson) pops up in what looks like Adam Ant’s earrings.

“Perhaps the most bonkers bit is when a no-eyed Björk whispers her prophecy to Amleth, in full, feathered seeress costume. If the Icelandic icon’s next album is all Viking drinking songs, we won’t complain.”

The Northman is released in UK cinemas on April 15.