Alicia Silverstone has spoken about the body shaming she experienced while filming Batman & Robin, in which she played Batgirl.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Clueless actress recalled tabloid reactions to her role, focusing on her physical appearance in Joel Schumacher’s panned film.

“It was really just extreme how I was being talked to and talked about,” Silverstone said of her teen years in the spotlight. “I think I just got really turned off by it.”

The actress continued mentioning specifically Batman & Robin, saying, “That definitely wasn’t my favourite filmmaking experience,” adding that she “stopped loving acting for a very long time.”

On the behaviour of the paparazzi at the time, Silverstone said, “They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong.

“I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

Silverstone added on the experience at the time: “There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down.”

“And no, I didn’t say ‘fuck you’ and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, ‘OK I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again.’”

Elsewhere, Alicia Silverstone ruled out the possibility of a Clueless sequel, saying “I don’t think [director] Amy Heckerling’s down for that.”