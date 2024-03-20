‘Alien: Romulus’ trailer teases the return of the facehuggers

The first trailer for Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus has teased the return of the franchise’s frightening facehuggers.

Alien: Romulus was directed by Álvarez (Don’t Breathe and 2013’s Evil Dead), produced by Ridley Scott and written by Álvarez and his longtime collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

The trailer’s opening scene sees the inside of dimly-lit, hexagonal corridors within a space station. From there, someone is heard crying for help while another voice says “No, I don’t know what it is”. Screams are then heard while a deep voice says “Run”. The following scene shows a heard of parasitic facehuggers scurrying and jumping on victims.

The clip also offers a first look at its cast comprised of Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) and Isabela Merced (Madame Web) – watch the trailer below:

Other actors set to star in the film include the likes of David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow And Bone), Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. The seventh film in the Alien franchise will be released on August 16, 2024.

Alien: Romulus has been described as a standalone entry, which will be the seventh mainline entry in the franchise overall. The last film was 2017’s Alien: Covenant directed by Scott, which served as a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus. The film also marks the ninth movie involving acid-blooded xenomorphs, if you include the Aliens vs. Predator crossover films.

In a four-star review of 2017’s Alien: Covenant, NME shared: “In Ridley Scott’s hands, though, you still feel like you’re watching something of great quality, and its prevailing subtexts – creation myths, God complexes, evolution theory – answer some long-held questions about the Alien universe. If you’ve ever enjoyed an Alien film, this one is worth spending two hours in space for.”

Elsewhere, an Alien TV series is also in development at FX from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, which was originally announced back in December 2020. As reported by Deadline, filming on the show is set to start this year, after production on the fifth season of Fargo wraps.

Speaking about the series back in 2021, Hawley said the show would be set on Earth and wouldn’t be connected to Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) story.

“It’s not a Ripley story,” Hawley said. “She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.”