‘Alien’ writer and producer David Giler dies aged 77

David Giler, producer and writer for the Alien franchise, has died aged 77.

Reports say Giler passed away at his home in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday (December 19) of cancer. The news of his death was announced by his longtime friend and Alien co-producer Walter Hill.

“If you knew David, you knew he was special,” Hill said in a statement. “The magic of his personality is hard to describe: funny, angry, extremely knowledgeable, extremely well read; it was my privilege to write and produce with him, and more importantly, to have his close and deep friendship for nearly 50 years.”

After beginning his production career in the early 1960s in television, Giler’s break came on the original Alien film in 1979.

Giler then went on to write for both sequels, Aliens and Alien 3, executive producing the former film, and producing the latter. He also produced prequels Alien: Resurrection and 2017’s Alien: Covenant. He was also listed as a producer for a third Alien prequel that is reportedly in the works.

It was confirmed earlier this month by Disney that an Alien TV series is in the works at FX. The series has been described as the first story in the Alien franchise to be set on Earth, and promises to “blend the timeless horror of the original 1979 movie and the non-stop action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed second.”