Shutter Island and Pineapple Express are among the films and TV shows facing the chop from Netflix this month.

The streaming service removes movies and TV shows from the platform every day, including its original programming like Arrested Development.

In March 2023, films like Napoleon Dynamite, Django Unchained and The Expendables will all set to be stripped from the service.

Below, you can find a full list of every film and TV series set to be removed from the UK and US versions of Netflix.

UK movies and TV shows

March 1

The Associate

Balto

Barb Wire

Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Table

Barbie In Rock ‘N Royals

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Big Break

Blue Exorcist

The Blues Brothers

The Boy Next Door

Bridget Jones’s Baby

The Brothers Grimm

Clear And Present Danger

Confusion Na Wa

Connected

Cop Car

The Debt

Disconnect

Doomsday

Escape From Alcatraz

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Gold Statue

Halloween H20

Hell On The Border

Hot Rod

In The Shadow Of Iris – Netflix Original

Joe Kidd

Johnny English Reborn

Judwaa 2

Kambil: The Whole 30 Yards

Krampus

Love Beats Rhymes

Meet Joe Black

Mercury Rising

Midway

Morning Glory

Napoleon Dynamite

Paul

Public Enemies

Save The Last Dance

Schubert In Love

Seventh Son

Shot Caller

Shubh Aarambh

Smokey And The Bandit

Snow White & The Huntsman

Soldier

Something New

The Sting

Swades: We, The People

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Uncle Buck

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

47 Ronin

March 2

Celebrity Ex On The Beach

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Geordie Shore

The Great Raid

Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

The Promised Neverland

Sammy & Co.

Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online

March 3

Wrong Turn

March 4

August: Osage County

March 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks (2007)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakuel

The Casketeers – Netflix Original

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

March 7

Borderliner – Netflix Original

Bullet Head

March 8

Whiplash

March 9

Bad Guys: Vile City

Kajillionaire

March 10

She Dies Tomorrow

Son Of Adam

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania

Surge

March 11

17 Again

All My Life

Mosley: It’s Complicated

March 12

Miracle in Cell No. 7

March 13

Justine

Thoroughbreds

March 15

Addicted

Defiance

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special

Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself

Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos

Jeff Dunham: Minding The Monsters

One For The Money

The Art Of Loving

The Switch

Untouchable

March 16

A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original

Arrested Development – Netflix Original

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leagurered

LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed By Venom

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit

Live – Netflix Original

The Giant

March 20

Django Unchained

Masameer – The Movie

The Blue Elephant 2

The Farewell

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making Of A Legend

Moneyball

Timeless

March 23

Ballerina (Leap!)

March 24

Three Thieves

US movies and TV shows

March 1

Air Force One

Apocalypse Now Redux

Cake

Cheer Squad

Coach Carter

Confusion Na Wa

Connected

Frank & Lola

Gold Statue

In The Shadow of Iris – Netflix Original

Judwaa 2

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Love Beats Rhymes

Margin Call

Ordinary World

Pineapple Express

Sammy & Co

Schubert In Love

Scream 4

Shubh Aarambh

Shutter Island

Soldier

Sorry to Bother You

Speed Kills

The Conjuring

The Gift (2015)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Tucker: The Man and His Dream

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?

Walking Tall

War

Wedding Crashers

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

21 Bridges

March 3

Final Account

March 5

Beirut

The Casketeers

March 6

Borderliner

March 7

Bullet Head

Hap And Leonard

March 9

Angels & Demons

Bad Guys: Vile City – Netflix Original

March 10

Son Of Adam

March 12

Justine

Miracle In Cell No. 7

March 15

A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original

Arrested Development – Netflix Original

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special

Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself

Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos

Jeff Dunham: Minding The Monsters

The Art Of Loving

The Last Blockbuster

March 16

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

Bakugan: Geogan Rising

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leagurered

LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed By Venom

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit

Live – Netflix Original

Search Party

The Young Messiah

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

March 18

All I Wish (A Little Something For Your Birthday)

Lu Over The Wall

Outback Truckers

XV: Beyond The Tryline

March 19

Instant Hotel – Netflix Original

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making Of A Legend – Netflix Original

March 23

Secret Superstar

March 24

Three Thieves

March 25

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets Of The Scroll

Shtisel

March 26

Birdshot

Big Time Rush

Croupier

Elisabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty

Therapy

The Hatton Garden Job

Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event

March 27

Ankhon Dekhi

Dedh Ishqiya

Ishq Vishk

Jab We Met

Mann

Manorama Six Feet Under

Stunt School

Welcome

March 28

The Imitation Game

Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word