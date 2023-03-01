Shutter Island and Pineapple Express are among the films and TV shows facing the chop from Netflix this month.
The streaming service removes movies and TV shows from the platform every day, including its original programming like Arrested Development.
In March 2023, films like Napoleon Dynamite, Django Unchained and The Expendables will all set to be stripped from the service.
Below, you can find a full list of every film and TV series set to be removed from the UK and US versions of Netflix.
UK movies and TV shows
March 1
The Associate
Balto
Barb Wire
Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Table
Barbie In Rock ‘N Royals
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Big Break
Blue Exorcist
The Blues Brothers
The Boy Next Door
Bridget Jones’s Baby
The Brothers Grimm
Clear And Present Danger
Confusion Na Wa
Connected
Cop Car
The Debt
Disconnect
Doomsday
Escape From Alcatraz
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Gold Statue
Halloween H20
Hell On The Border
Hot Rod
In The Shadow Of Iris – Netflix Original
Joe Kidd
Johnny English Reborn
Judwaa 2
Kambil: The Whole 30 Yards
Krampus
Love Beats Rhymes
Meet Joe Black
Mercury Rising
Midway
Morning Glory
Napoleon Dynamite
Paul
Public Enemies
Save The Last Dance
Schubert In Love
Seventh Son
Shot Caller
Shubh Aarambh
Smokey And The Bandit
Snow White & The Huntsman
Soldier
Something New
The Sting
Swades: We, The People
Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Uncle Buck
Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
47 Ronin
March 2
Celebrity Ex On The Beach
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
Geordie Shore
The Great Raid
Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir
The Promised Neverland
Sammy & Co.
Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online
March 3
Wrong Turn
March 4
August: Osage County
March 5
Alvin And The Chipmunks (2007)
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakuel
The Casketeers – Netflix Original
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
March 7
Borderliner – Netflix Original
Bullet Head
March 8
Whiplash
March 9
Bad Guys: Vile City
Kajillionaire
March 10
She Dies Tomorrow
Son Of Adam
Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania
Surge
March 11
17 Again
All My Life
Mosley: It’s Complicated
March 12
Miracle in Cell No. 7
March 13
Justine
Thoroughbreds
March 15
Addicted
Defiance
Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special
Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself
Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos
Jeff Dunham: Minding The Monsters
One For The Money
The Art Of Loving
The Switch
Untouchable
March 16
A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original
Arrested Development – Netflix Original
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leagurered
LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed By Venom
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy
LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit
Live – Netflix Original
The Giant
March 20
Django Unchained
Masameer – The Movie
The Blue Elephant 2
The Farewell
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making Of A Legend
Moneyball
Timeless
March 23
Ballerina (Leap!)
March 24
Three Thieves
US movies and TV shows
March 1
Air Force One
Apocalypse Now Redux
Cake
Cheer Squad
Coach Carter
Confusion Na Wa
Connected
Frank & Lola
Gold Statue
In The Shadow of Iris – Netflix Original
Judwaa 2
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
Love Beats Rhymes
Margin Call
Ordinary World
Pineapple Express
Sammy & Co
Schubert In Love
Scream 4
Shubh Aarambh
Shutter Island
Soldier
Sorry to Bother You
Speed Kills
The Conjuring
The Gift (2015)
Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?
Walking Tall
War
Wedding Crashers
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
21 Bridges
March 3
Final Account
March 5
Beirut
The Casketeers
March 6
Borderliner
March 7
Bullet Head
Hap And Leonard
March 9
Angels & Demons
Bad Guys: Vile City – Netflix Original
March 10
Son Of Adam
March 12
Justine
Miracle In Cell No. 7
March 15
A Korean Odyssey – Netflix Original
Arrested Development – Netflix Original
Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special
Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself
Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos
Jeff Dunham: Minding The Monsters
The Art Of Loving
The Last Blockbuster
March 16
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
Bakugan: Geogan Rising
Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leagurered
LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed By Venom
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy
LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit
Live – Netflix Original
Search Party
The Young Messiah
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
March 18
All I Wish (A Little Something For Your Birthday)
Lu Over The Wall
Outback Truckers
XV: Beyond The Tryline
March 19
Instant Hotel – Netflix Original
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making Of A Legend – Netflix Original
March 23
Secret Superstar
March 24
Three Thieves
March 25
Kung Fu Panda: Secrets Of The Scroll
Shtisel
March 26
Birdshot
Big Time Rush
Croupier
Elisabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty
Therapy
The Hatton Garden Job
Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event
March 27
Ankhon Dekhi
Dedh Ishqiya
Ishq Vishk
Jab We Met
Mann
Manorama Six Feet Under
Stunt School
Welcome
March 28
The Imitation Game
Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word