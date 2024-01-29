‘All Of Us Strangers’ ending explained: what happens to Adam and Harry?

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal lead romantic fantasy film All Of Us Strangers.

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh (Weekend, 45 Years), the film is the second screen adaptation of the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada.

A synopsis for the film reads: “One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.

“As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

What happens to Adam and Harry at the end of All Of Us Strangers?

After accepting the loss of his parents, Adam (Scott) goes to see Harry (Mescal) in his flat only to find Harry’s dead body in the bedroom, with the same bottle he was drinking from on the night they met, only now it’s empty.

Adam leaves the room and is confronted by Harry’s ghost, who is seemingly unaware of his own death. Adam reassures him, telling him that it isn’t his corpse in the bedroom, before inviting him back to his flat.

They both lie in bed together and Harry’s ghost asks him to put on a song to fill the silence. Adam chooses ‘The Power Of Love’ by Frankie Goes To Hollywood. As the song plays and they embrace, the camera zooms out to gradually reveal a starry sky.

All Of Us Strangers is released in UK cinemas from January 26, 2024.