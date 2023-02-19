BAFTAs 2023 winners – rolling list

The 76th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are revealed tonight (February 19) – keep up to date with all the winners below.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.
The most nominated film is All Quiet On The Western Front with 14 nods, followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin with 10.
After the shortlist was revealed last month though, many fans took to social media to share their outrage that Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio was only nominated for four awards.
The BAFTAs ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One for the first time with Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, telling the Guardian that “as well as the glamour of the awards show, BAFTA is an arts charity. We have a mission to recognise film talent and we want to bring these exceptional films to the public. So to have a prime time broadcast is of enormous value to us.”
The ceremony will also feature performances from Little Simz and Ariana DeBose.
See all the nominations for the BAFTAs 2023 below alongside the rolling list of winners (highlighted in bold)
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Leading Actress
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Cate Blanchett in TÁR
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler in Till
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
- Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
- Carey Mulligan in She Said
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field, Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
- Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
- Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
- Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
EE Rising Star Award
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Emma Mackey
- Daryl McCormack
- Sheila Atim
- Naomi Ackie
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl