BAFTAs 2023 winners – rolling list

The 76th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are revealed tonight (February 19) – keep up to date with all the winners below.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.

The most nominated film is All Quiet On The Western Front with 14 nods, followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin with 10.

After the shortlist was revealed last month though, many fans took to social media to share their outrage that Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio was only nominated for four awards.

The BAFTAs ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One for the first time with Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, telling the Guardian that “as well as the glamour of the awards show, BAFTA is an arts charity. We have a mission to recognise film talent and we want to bring these exceptional films to the public. So to have a prime time broadcast is of enormous value to us.”

The ceremony will also feature performances from Little Simz and Ariana DeBose.

See all the nominations for the BAFTAs 2023 below alongside the rolling list of winners (highlighted in bold)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun – Winner

Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front – Winner

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Winner

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front – Winner

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Editing

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Winner

Top Gun: Maverick

Casting

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet On The Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian – Winner

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – Winner

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in TÁR

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler in Elvis

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood

Emma Mackey

Daryl McCormack

Sheila Atim

Naomi Ackie

Documentary