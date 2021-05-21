A reissue of the Almost Famous soundtrack is to be released on July 9, in both 5CD super deluxe and 2LP 180-gram black vinyl form.

For the first time, all of the music featured in the film will be released in one package. The expanded track list includes songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens, The Who, and Fleetwood Mac.

Six original songs from the film’s fictional band Stillwater, including ‘Fever Dog’, will be included in the reissue, as well as demos and jams from the band.

Unreleased songs will include a cast rendition of Elton John‘s ‘Tiny Dancer’, and a remix and edit of The Who’s ‘Amazing Journey / Sparks’ as arranged by director Cameron Crowe. Nancy Wilson’s original score will also be featured, along with 14 outtakes.

Famous lines from the film will be featured amidst the tracks fro the first time, including Zooey Deschanel’s lingering promise to her onscreen brother William: “One day, you’ll be cool”.

Owners of the new edition will also receive a copy of the Stillwater Rolling Stone cover created especially for the film, plus an accompanying book, concert tickets and a poster. You can pre-order the reissue here.

Alongside the newly expanded soundtrack, Paramount Home Entertainment will release the film for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on July 13th.

Almost Famous star Kate Hudson, who played band aid Penny Lane in the film, is the latest addition to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel. She is the sixth cast member to join the project in the last week, following Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae and Leslie Odom Jr.