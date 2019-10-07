Always Be My Maybe: Ali Wong reunites with ‘ex-boyfriend’ Keanu Reeves at standup show

"I told him it’s never gonna work"

The lines between fact and fiction were blurred somewhat this weekend when Keanu Reeves attended Ali Wong’s stand-up show in Los Angeles.

Reeves and Wong play each other’s exes in the 2019 rom-com Always Be My Maybe. In the film Wong (Sasha) is reunited with her true soulmate (Marcus) Randall Park, and Reeves plays an eccentric version of himself.

Wong, who performed at LA’s Wiltern on Saturday (October 5), took to Instagram after the show to let fans know that she would not be getting back together with her on-screen lover. “My ex-boyfriend came to the show. I told him it’s never gonna work,” Wong wrote beneath a photo of her and Reeves.

Other famous faces to have paid Wong’s Milk & Money shows a visit include Mahershala Ali, Daniel Dae Kim (her other ex from Always Be My Maybe), and America Ferrera.

Wong is set to star in the Harley Quinn film Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie. Reeves, meanwhile, will reprise his iconic role in the 2020 film Bill & Ted Face the Music.

In other news, Reeves’ face was recently replaced by Will Smith’s in a deep fake reimagining of The Matrix. Smith famously turned down the lead role of Neo (played by Reeves) in the groundbreaking 1999 film so he could star in Wild Wild West instead.