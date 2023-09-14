Amanda Seyfried provides ‘Mamma Mia! 3’ update

Amanda Seyfried has provided an update on a potential third Mamma Mia! film.

In a new oral history on Mamma Mia! from Vogue Magazine, the cast and crew all voiced their support of making a third instalment of the musical franchise, which began with the first film adaptation in 2008, and continued in 2018 with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“Universal would love to make a third movie, and I’ll leave it at that,” Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley stated when the discussion turned to a potential for a Mamma Mia 3.

Advertisement

Seyfried, who leads the franchise as Sophie, added: “I dare you to show me one person who doesn’t want a third Mamma Mia!”

However, she also cast some doubt over the possibility of a third movie, suggesting that Universal wouldn’t be willing to pay the cast what their worth.

“Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either,” Seyfried said. “The powers that be probably can’t afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do Mamma Mia 3 for free — of course I would — but that’s not the business we’re in. What’s fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money.”

Stellan Skarsgard, who played Bill Anderson in the first two films, later quipped: “I will be in an urn by the time there’s a script for Mamma Mia 3. But I will gladly participate as a pile of ashes.”

Meryl Streep, who co-lead the original film and whose character was killed off for the sequel, also expressed interest in another movie.

Advertisement

“I’m up for anything,” she told Vogue. “I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there. I told [producer Judy Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”

Streep also joked: “We may have to call it Grand-Mamma Mia! by the time we make it!”

Back in 2020, Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer revealed that a third film was in the works, but few updates has been announced since.