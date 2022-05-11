Amanda Seyfried was “grossed out” by how male fans reacted to her ‘Mean Girls’ character

Amanda Seyfried says she was “grossed out” by how male fans reacted to her Mean Girls character.

The actress played the role of Karen Smith in the 2004 teen comedy, which focused on a clique of high school girls.

In one particular scene, Seyfried’s character said she could predict the weather while holding her breasts. Following the premiere of the film, the actress noted that male fans would approach her and reference that specific part of the movie.

Advertisement

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she told Marie Claire in a recent interview. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

The Dropout star also shared her thoughts on finding stardom at such a young age, saying: “I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world.”

“I see these younger actors who think they have to have security,” she added. “They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

Earlier this month, Seyfried’s Mean Girls co-star Rachel McAdams said that one of her lines from the film is still the most quoted of her career.

Advertisement

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McAdams was asked if the line “Oh no, he died!” from 2018’s Game Night was now her most quotable piece of dialogue, or if “Stop trying to make fetch happen” from Mean Girls still retained the title.

McAdams laughingly replied: “Stop trying to make fetch happen’ is still in the lead.”