Amazon launch free IMDb TV streaming service in the UK

Amazon have launched their free IMDb TV streaming service in the UK.

The service, which is related to the film/TV industry database IMDb, launched three years ago in the US as a free service supported by advertising.

The new UK version is currently available via Amazon Prime Video – though a subscription to Amazon Prime is not required to access the service – and it will soon be available as a standalone app via Fire TV.

Alongside a host of the service’s own productions, the likes of Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Community and 2 Broke Girls will be available to stream for free.

“Free streaming services are not unique, especially in the UK where there’s several broadcaster options [such as BBC iPlayer and Channel 4’s All4],” IMDb TV’s head of content Ryan Pirozzi told Variety. “I think what is unique about us is ambitious, premium original series from Amazon Studios inside a free service: that is much more unique. “

He added: “You might see some overlap in licensed content [with Prime Video], but the selection will be unique and bespoke because we’re obsessing over UK customers. So we’ll tailor our selection to our customers in the UK.”

In the same interview, Pirozzi promises “a small ‘getting started’ selection” to appear on the service to begin with “so we can learn from customers.”

“There is a smaller volume of content than that offered by Prime Video. I would say it’s curated with a different lens in mind. It’s curated with a lens of customers.”

Elsewhere at Amazon, a full trailer has arrived for their I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series.

The show is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and 1997 slasher film, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.