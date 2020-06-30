A new ‘Watch Party’ feature on Amazon Prime Video will allow up to 100 people to stream a film or TV show at the same time.

The addition follows the surge in communal viewing experience apps during the coronavirus lockdown, including Netflix’s own Netflix Party.

Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Party will be available to US Prime members on desktop computers, Variety reports. The feature will allow synchronised playback and a chat sidebar.

In terms of titles to look forward to on Amazon Prime Video, users of ‘Watch Party’ can enjoy The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, Guava Island, Dating Amber and more.

Reviewing season 2 of Homecoming, NME said: “The initial 10 episodes followed its source text, the podcast by Mica Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz, while the second season expands the world beyond what was originally envisioned.

“But with Bloomberg and Horowitz still writing the show, nothing falters in terms of the story’s depth.”

The rise of watch party apps is in response to the global COVID-19 crisis, which forced cinemas to close their doors in the UK from March 19.

Venues across the country are, however, working towards reopening in July, as Cineworld has said they will reopen from July 31 while Vue and Odeon had set July 4 as a date to reopen.

A number of film and TV projects have been postponed or suspended due to the spread of the virus – read here for the full list of affected titles.