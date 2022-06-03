Amber Heard “absolutely not” able to pay Johnny Depp damages and plans to appeal defamation verdict

The lawyer representing Amber Heard has said the actress is “absolutely not” able to pay Johnny Depp £8million damages following her being found guilty of defamation.

On Wednesday (June 1) the jury in the Depp and Heard trial at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia ruled in favour of Depp, agreeing that he should be awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million (£1.5million) after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

Depp had accused his ex-wife of defaming him in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. While Heard’s piece didn’t mention Depp by name, the actor’s lawyers argued that it falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by him in their marriage.

Heard filed a counterclaim against her ex-husband, arguing that he created a smear campaign against her. The jury found that Heard’s statements about her marriage were “false” and that she acted with “actual malice”.

Now, Heard’s lawyer has told Today that the actress cannot afford to pay the damages and claimed that the trial being televised didn’t help Heard’s case.

“A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused,” Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said. When host Savannah Guthrie asked if Heard would be able to pay the compensatory damages, Bredehoft responded: “Oh, no, absolutely not.”

EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie talks to Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, following Johnny Depp's legal win. pic.twitter.com/i1EOlz1NcU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

Bredehoft went on to cite the verdict in a 2020 case in which Depp lost a libel suit against The Sun for calling Depp a “wife beater” in its reporting.