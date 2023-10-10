Amber Heard claimed co-star Jason Momoa turned up drunk and dressed like Johnny Depp to ‘Aquaman 2’ set

Amber Heard‘s therapy documents have revealed that the actress claimed her co-star Jason Momoa turned up drunk and dressed like Johnny Depp to the Aquaman 2 set.

The allegations come from recently released documents from Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes which were used as part of last year’s high-profile defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The documents were obtained after Depp fans paid the court fees for their release.

Heard made the allegations back in 2021 during her therapy sessions. “Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too,” read the notes with the actress claiming that Momoa was dressing like her ex-husband as a way to play mind games with her. (per Variety)

Elsewhere, she told Hughes that Momoa allegedly showed up to set intoxicated and claimed that he was purposely trying to get her fired from the film.

A DC spokesperson pushed back on the actress’ claims and allegations and said: “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” An insider who worked on the London set in 2021 added (per Variety): “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set,” and added the co-stars joked around on set and got along. They also said that Momoa’s fashion sense was always bohemian.”

NME has reached out to representatives of Momoa for comment.

The actress first appeared in the role of Mera — the love interest of the title character, played by Momoa — in the original 2018 film. Her role in the upcoming sequel was thrown into question in recent months though, following the lawsuit.

The case – which was won by Depp last year – saw the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million (£4million) in punitive damages after he sued Heard for defamation.

Her role in the sequel left many fans with polarising opinions.

Heard openly stated that the defamation trial led to her nearly being kicked off the upcoming film. “I fought really hard to stay in the movie — they didn’t want to include me,” she said at the time (via UniLad).

“I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character,” she continued. “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Additionally, rumours about her role in the film were heightened when an online campaign launched, petitioning for her to be removed from the upcoming movie entirely. Titled “Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2”, the petition was made on Change.Org, and received 4.6million signatures from people wanting the sequel to find a new actress to play Mera.

In other news, it was claimed that Heard spent two months making an ‘Overwatch’ cosplay for Elon Musk.

Musk and Heard dated in 2016 and 2017, however, Walter Isaacson’s biography of the SpaceX CEO corroborates the claim that he had pursued her since 2012.

“[Musk] told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favourite character in […] Overwatch, so she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him,” Isaacson wrote.