Amber Heard files to appeal verdict of Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard has filed an official notice to appeal the outcome of her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star’s legal team submitted the documents on to the Virginia Court of Appeals on Thursday (July 21), stating that the actress intends to appeal the verdict.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the first amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement.

“While we realise today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

A spokesperson for Depp said in a statement: “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Heard was ordered to pay Depp over $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages, after the court ruled that she had defamed her ex-husband with an op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

The actress announced her intention to appeal the verdict the day after it was delivered, on June 1 this year.

Reacting to the ruling, Heard said in a statement at the time: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Heard herself was awarded $2million (£1.67million) after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.