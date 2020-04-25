AMC cinemas won’t reopen until new blockbusters begin to be shown

The AMC cinema chain has revealed that it won’t reopen its theatres until new blockbusters begin to be shown again.

The statement comes after Brian Kemp, the Governor for the state of Georgia, revealed that the state’s cinemas could re-open as soon as Monday (April 27).

AMC has now shared a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that none of its 6,000+ cinemas will open their doors again until they can show new Hollywood films.

“As we plan our reopening, the health and safety of our guests and associates is our absolute highest priority,” the statement begins.

“To be able to open, we also need a line of sight into a regular schedule of new theatrical blockbusters that get people truly excited about returning to their favorite movie theaters. Those blockbusters are scheduled to return this summer, beginning with Warner Brothers’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, with many more major titles scheduled immediately thereafter.

“While we expect to open our theaters in the weeks ahead of these new blockbusters, utilizing creative programming of immensely popular previously released films, we would be wise to do so only directly in advance of the release of major new movie titles.

The statement concluded: “AMC is currently working through every detail required to successfully showcase these exciting new releases in an environment that’s safe and welcoming for moviegoers, and we will share those details as we get closer to the dates when our theaters will reopen.”

Spike Lee recently called out Governor Kemp’s plan to reopen Georgia’s cinemas. “Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw,” Lee wrote. “I Got Alot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin’ Da Dice Wit’ Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo’ TESTING (sic).”

Last month, China re-shuttered all its cinemas as the coronavirus crisis continued in the country. The country had reopened over 500 establishments earlier in March as part of a plan to get businesses back to work.