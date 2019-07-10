‘American Pie’ cast share selfie to mark film’s 20th anniversary

Jason Biggs also shares his memories of *that* scene.

The cast of American Pie have shared a candid selfie after reuniting to mark the iconic comedy’s 20th anniversary.

The gross-out movie first hit US cinemas on July 9 1999 and spawned three direct sequels, as well as four spin-off movies which didn’t include the main cast.

But in a throwback to the original, and arguably the best movie of the series, the majority of the main cast have reunited to share their memories once more.

The photo, posted on Twitter, shows Jim (Jason Biggs), Michelle (Alyson Hannigan), Stifler (Seann William Scott), Oz (Chris Klein), Kevin’s former flame Vicky (Tara Reid) and Jessica (Natasha Lyonne) after they joined forces for an Entertainment Tonight two-part reunion special.

When it came to sharing his memories of the film, Jason Biggs recalled how *that* scene involving the titular pie was the main reason why he signed up for the role of Jim in the first place.

“I just thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s amazing. I’ve never read anything like that. I’ve never seen anything like that.’ And I remember saying to myself, “God, I really hope I get this part. I really want to do that,” Biggs said.

“The day of filming this scene, I had a complete freak-out and I called my manager in my trailer and I was like, ‘Am I really going to do this?’ And he was like, ‘You f**k the sh*t out of that pie.'”

But then self-doubt kicked in.

“What if no one sees this? What if absolutely no one sees this and I f**k a pie for no other reason than I got paid very little money to f**k a pie?,” said Biggs.

“I kind of freaked out, but then he gave me a vote of confidence and I went in there and I did it.

“And I did it hard and I did it good and I did it long.”