Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return in ‘Disenchanted’ trailer

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will return for Disenchanted, the follow-up to 2007’s hit movie Enchanted.

The trailer for the sequel was revealed earlier today (September 9) at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Disenchanted follows Giselle (played by Adams) 10 years after she thought she’d got her “happily ever after” moment. But instead, a decade on, she questions her happiness and, according to a synopsis, “inadvertently turns the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process”.

Advertisement

It was also revealed that new characters will include the villainous Malvina Monroe, who will be played by Maya Rudolph.

Disenchanted will be released on November 26, 2022.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.