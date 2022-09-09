Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return in ‘Disenchanted’ trailer

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will return for Disenchanted, the follow-up to 2007’s hit movie Enchanted.

The trailer for the sequel was revealed earlier today (September 9) at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Disenchanted follows Giselle (played by Adams) 10 years after she thought she’d got her “happily ever after” moment. But instead, a decade on, she questions her happiness and, according to a synopsis, “inadvertently turns the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process”.

James Marsden and Idina Menzel will also reprise their roles from the first film, while Gabriella Baldacchino will replace Rachel Covey as Morgan Philip – Giselle’s stepdaughter.

It was also revealed that new characters will include the villainous Malvina Monroe, who will be played by Maya Rudolph.

In the trailer, Adams is seen singing from the balcony of her New York apartment and explaining to the birds around her that while “change can be scary”, it can also be exciting. But when the family moves to a rural house, things begin to fall apart. “I wished for a fairytale life and it’s all gone terribly wrong,” Giselle admits.

Disenchanted will be released on November 26, 2022 on Disney+.

