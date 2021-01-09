Amy Adams’ ‘The Woman In The Window’ will finally be released this year

The Amy Adams-starring The Woman In The Window will finally be released this year, it has been confirmed.

The mystery-thriller film, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, has been much delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a series of reshoots.

“There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing – I would say possibly too opaque maybe,” director Joe Wright said of some audience members’ response to test screenings in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn’t oversimplify anything and make things too clear. There’s an enjoyment in not knowing what’s going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to – you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear.”

Originally set for a release in cinemas in 2019, it was postponed to 2020, only to be delayed again by the pandemic. Netflix bought the film from Disney in August 2020 and it has now been confirmed that it will arrive on the streaming platform in the first half of this year.

“I’m very interested to see how people respond to the film and I can’t wait for its release,” Wright said. “What I hope people will take away from this is a sense that our own fears can incarcerate us. And this is a story about a woman who manages to overcome her own fears, and leave them behind her.”

Brian Tyree Henry, Tracy Letts, Anthony Mackie and more also star in The Woman In The Window alongside Adams.

Meanwhile, Adams responded last year to negative reviews on her latest film Hillbilly Elegy. “I think the themes of this movie are very universal,” she told NME.

“Whether it be generational trauma, whether it be just examining where we come from to understand where we’re going and who we are. I think the universality of the themes of the movie far transcend politics.”