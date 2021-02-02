Check out the trailer for Amy Poehler’s Netflix teen movie ‘Moxie’

The first trailer for Amy Poehler’s new Netflix film Moxie has just been released – check it out below.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie stars Hadley Robinson, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Poehler herself, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford and more.

The official description for Moxie reads: “Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.”

Check out the Moxie trailer here:

Poehler made her debut as a director with Wine Country in 2019, which was also released on Netflix and starred her longtime collaborator Tina Fey.

Fey and Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globes awards ceremony last year, and are set to return to host the 2021 event on February 28.

Elsewhere, Amy Poehler recently co-created the animated sitcom Duncanville, focusing on an average boy living in middle America. The show starred Wiz Khalifa, Rashida Jones, Betsy Sodaro, Ty Burrell and more.

“Shows like The Simpsons are so iconic because they’re funny to so many people at once,” Poehler told NME last year.

“We really wanted to create something that your kids would think is funny but they wouldn’t hate it if you were watching it with them.

She added: “So much of the stuff your kids think is funny, as an adult you’re like: ‘What is this nonsense, it is so stupid!’”

Moxie will be released worldwide on Netflix on March 3.