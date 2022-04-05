Amy Schumer has claimed that she wasn’t allowed to make a joke at the Oscars about Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

The comedian, who hosted this year’s ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, discussed the Oscars during a stand-up set at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday (April 2).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer tackled Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock, referring to the actor as ‘Ali’.

“I was kind of feeling myself… and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” Schumer said. “And it was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

She added: “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.”

Schumer ran through cut jokes, including bits about Joe Rogan and James Franco, before she revealed one joke about Baldwin and the shooting on the Rust set in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

This comes after Schumer said she was “triggered and traumatised” by Smith’s slap against Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Several days after the event, Schumer posted on Instagram: “Still triggered and traumatised. I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Questlove] and the whole thing was so disturbing.

“So much pain in [Will Smith], anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Since the incident, Smith has resigned from The Academy and described his actions as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”. The matter is set to be the focal point at The Academy’s next board meeting, slated for April 18.