Amy Winehouse’s dad wanted George Clooney to play him in biopic: “Eddie fucking Marsan!”

Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch has joked that he wanted to be played by George Clooney over Eddie Marsan in biopic Back To Black.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the biopic stars Marisa Abela (Industry) as the late singer, alongside Jack O’Connell as Amy’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Marsan as Mitch, and Lesley Manville as her maternal grandmother.

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday about the casting, Mitch said: “I told my friend that Eddie was playing me and he said – excuse my French – ‘Eddie fucking Marsan! He’s not very good-looking.’ I said, ‘I know – I wanted George Clooney!’”

Mitch said he requested script changes to Taylor-Johnson over his portrayal, adding: “I sent the first script back. It made me look like a saint – like I should be knighted. It was too much.”

He also initially expressed concern around the casting of Abela over her lack of singing ability, but said “she’s a lot better” after taking up lessons.

Matt Greenhalgh, who previously collaborated with Taylor-Johnson on John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, has written the script for Back To Black. Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Nicky Kentish-Barnes serve as producers.

The film, which has the approval of her estate, will feature songs by Winehouse. “We are thrilled that StudioCanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves,” a statement read.

Winehouse’s life was the subject of the 2021 BBC documentary Reclaiming Amy, released to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death. Her father Mitch appeared in the film, after he was openly critical of 2015 documentary Amy, directed by Asif Kapadia.