An ‘Army Of The Dead’ VR experience is coming to London

A VR experience based on Army Of The Dead is coming to London this year.

Army Of The Dead’s Viva Las Vengence: A VR Experience has been travelling the world since early July, and will be finally arriving in the UK in September.

The story of the experience is set several years before the events of the Netflix film, and allows up to six people to team up and try and rescue survivors from a zombie-ingested version of Las Vegas.

Here’s an announcement from director Zack Snyder sharing the news:

Now you can take on the #ArmyOfTheDead – in Viva Las Vengeance, a new immersive VR experience coming to London, LA, Miami and NYC. Waiting lists are open now at https://t.co/8igcNNJf3s pic.twitter.com/wnvm4sgH4x — SFX magazine (@SFXmagazine) July 28, 2021

“Army Of The Dead is one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year and now fans have the chance to climb aboard the taco truck to experience the world for themselves,” said Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix in a statement obtained by VRFocus.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Snyders, Pure Imagination Studios and Fever to bring Army of the Dead to London this summer in a way like never before.”

In a three-star review of Army Of The Dead, NME wrote: “It’s functional. It’s slick. The opening credits – like 2009’s Watchmen, arguably the peak of proceedings – are very, very cool. Oh, and it’s got a zombie tiger in it.

“No film with a zombie tiger in it – a lick even the master Romero never struck upon – will never not be worthy of a Friday night viewing.”

Tickets for Army Of The Dead’s Viva Las Vengence: A VR Experience go on sale on August 4 at 10am BST. You’ll be able to get them here.