An extended four-hour version of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ could be on the way

Quentin Tarantino's ninth film opens in the UK on August 16

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be set for an extended four-hour version on Netflix.

Nicholas Hammond, who plays Sam Wannamaker in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood discussed the matter on The Mutuals Interviews.

Tarantino’s current version of his ninth film, which is released in UK cinemas on August 16, has a run time of 165 minutes (2h 45 minutes). Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood depicts an ageing Hollywood actor and his stunt double as successful new actor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) moves in next door.

The film is based on the real-life killing of Tate by disciples of the Manson Family cult.

“There is talk about there being a 4-hour Netflix version, as well, because there were a lot of scenes he [Tarantino] shot that couldn’t make it into the film because there just simply wasn’t room,” Hammond said.

Tarantino’s previous film, The Hateful Eight, ran on the streaming service as a four-hour version, meaning scenes and characters – such as a role played by Tim Roth – were given screentime they never received in the official release.

Meanwhile, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood recently smashed Tarantino’s record for his films’ most successful opening weekend at the box-office in the US.

It grossed $40m in US cinemas, beating the $38m amassed by Inglorious Basterds a decade ago.

Despite that, Bruce’s Lee’s daughter Shannon recently hit out at Tarantino for the portrayal of her father in his new film.

Talking about a specific scene in the film where her father’s character challenges Cliff Booth (portrayed by Brad Pitt) to a fight, who ends up winning it, Shannon said that the film plays into racial stereotypes.

“Here, he’s the one with all the puffery and he’s the one challenging Brad Pitt, which is not how he was,” she said.

“[Bruce Lee] comes across as an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air, and not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others. It was really uncomfortable to sit in the theatre and listen to people laugh at my father.”