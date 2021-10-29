‘No Time To Die’ star Ana de Armas in talks to lead ‘John Wick’ spin-off

Ana de Armas looks set to play the lead role in John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina, according to reports.

The actress, most known for roles in Knives Out and No Time To Die, is in talks to play the lead role in Ballerina. According to Deadline, the spin-off follows a young female assassin out for revenge against those who killed her family.

The ballerina character was previously seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, then played by Unity Phelan.

Len Wiseman (Underworld) is on board to direct the action thriller, while Shay Hatten (Army Of The Dead, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) has written the script.

It’s unclear whether Keanu Reeves will feature in some capacity, although there’s hope for a cameo from him or Anjelica Huston, who plays The Director.

This isn’t the only John Wick spin-off in the works. Earlier this month, TV spin-off The Continental was announced starring Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell, which will delve into the origins of the hotel-for-assassins.

The next mainline instalment John Wick 4 is also in the works, scheduled to be released May 22, 2022.

Armas has numerous projects lined-up over the next year, including playing Marilyn Monroe in biopic Blonde and erotic psychological thriller Deep Water with Ben Affleck.

She’s also set to star in Netflix’s The Gray Man from Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney. The rest of the cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura.