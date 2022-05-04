Anderson .Paak to make directorial debut with comedy drama ‘K-POPS!’

Anderson .Paak is set to direct his first feature film, K-POPS!, a dramatic comedy in which the rapper will also star alongside his son.

The film follows a musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, only to discover that his long-lost son is about to front one of the country’s most popular new groups (per Deadline).

After attempting to hijack his son’s new-found fame to boost his own career, the older musician is forced to confront the importance of fatherhood.

“My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife,” .Paak explained. “This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son – and spending even more time with them.

“I knew this would be something I should write and direct, and Stampede Ventures took a chance and trusted that I could pull this off. I’m excited to bring it to the big screen.”

As well as directing and developing the project with rapper Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, .Paak wrote the screenplay with Khaila Amazan (A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow), and acts in the film alongside Soul Rasheed, his son born in 2014.

“As a long time friend of Anderson’s I’ve seen him expand his creative vision time and time again,” said Park. “I also can’t wait for the world to meet his son, Soul Rasheed, who I know everyone is going to love!”

Last week (April 29), .Paak shared a brand new track called ‘Yours To Take’ via a new advertisement for Budweiser.

The track marks the first piece of new solo material – following releases as one half of Silk Sonic, his hugely successful collaborative project with Bruno Mars – the rapper, singer, drummer and producer has released since the 2020 single ‘Jewelz’.