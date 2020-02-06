Andrew Caldwell joins Keanu Reeves for ‘The Matrix’ reboot cast

Andrew Caldwell has joined the cast of The Matrix 4 as the franchise gears up for a return.

The 30-year-old actor will star in the fourth instalment of the sci-fi franchise although details about his prospective character are yet to be revealed, according to Deadline.

iZombie actor Caldwell will join franchise newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are set to reprise their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe respectively in the movie, which is set to be released in 2021. Lana Wachowski is also returning to direct the motion picture.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Mateen is rumoured to be a young Morpheus – who was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy – while Iron Fist’s Hewick is set to play a Neo-like female character.

However, not everybody will be making a return. Hugo Weaving, who portrayed Agent Smith in the first three films, recently confirmed that he will not be featuring since the filming clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of The Visit.

He told Time Out: “It’s unfortunate but actually I had this offer (for The Visit) and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates. I thought I could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work – I held off on accepting a role in The Visit during that time.

“I was in touch with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re pushing on ahead without me,’ he said.

The original film in the franchise was released in 1999 with two sequels – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions – both following in 2003.

Matrix 4 is expected to hit cinemas in the UK in May 2021.