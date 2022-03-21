Andrew Garfield has spoken out over Spider-Man: No Way Home being largely snubbed at this year’s Oscars, saying he is “satisfied” by the huge audience response.

The Marvel blockbuster was released to huge success late last year, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the sixth highest-grossing of all time.

Studio Sony Pictures subsequently threw their weight behind an Academy Awards campaign for Best Picture, though the film ended up only landing a Visual Effects nod.

Addressing the ‘snub’, Garfield – who reprised his role as Peter Parker in No Way Home – told The Daily Telegraph: “I don’t know. I mean, it’s the sixth biggest movie in the history of movies.

“Making a film that a gajillion people want to see together is a miracle. Making a film that an awarding body loves is also a miracle.”

He added: “Sometimes those miracles overlap, and sometimes they don’t. But I personally feel pretty satisfied with the audience response. I think that’s plenty.”

Speaking further of this year’s awards, in which he landed a Best Actor nomination for Tick, Tick… BOOM!, Garfield added: “Honestly, how some people vote is none of my business. I think they acknowledged some great people. But do I think Olivia Colman gave one of the best performances of the year? Yes, I do.”

One person that previously expressed anger at No Way Home not landing a Best Picture nomination was Kevin Smith, who recently said on his podcast FatMan Beyond: “They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of, like, the last three years?

“Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes; let him swing in there.

“Fucking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and shit. Show Peter Parker some fucking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they now nominate for Best Picture….”

This year’s Oscars, which will take place on Sunday (March 27), are led by The Power Of The Dog, which has 12 nominations, followed by Dune with 10 nods, and Belfast and West Side Story, with seven nominations each.