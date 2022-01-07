Andrew Garfield says he’s “definitely open” to reprising Spider-Man role

Andrew Garfield has said he’s open to returning to Spider-Man “if it felt right”.

The actor reprised his role as the web-slinging super hero for the first time since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the newly released Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he teamed-up with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the Marvel character in order to save the multiverse.

Speaking to Variety following the film’s release, Garfield said that he’d be interested in playing the character again.

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right,” Garfield said. “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic.

“I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Speaking about returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield added: “It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honouring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it.”

Garfield first played the character in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, followed by its sequel in 2014. Further sequels and spin-offs were planned, but were subsequently cancelled due to conflicts between Sony Pictures, Garfield and director Marc Webb.

Speaking last year about his experience shooting those films, Garfield described how he found the process “heartbreaking”.

“I got my heart broken a little bit,” Garfield said. “I went from being a naive boy to growing up… How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience?”

He added: “Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them. [But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible.”

In NME’s four-star review of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it reads: “It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich. For Spider-Man fans who’ve stuck with the character through the soaring highs and the sticky lows, this is your reward. And it makes it all worth it.”