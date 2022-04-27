Andrew Garfield to take break from acting to “just be a bit ordinary”

Andrew Garfield has said he’s taking a break from acting.

The actor, who will soon be starring in Under The Banner of Heaven and was nominated for an Oscar for Tick, Tick… Boom!, as well as reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man has said he will be pausing for now.

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield told Variety in a new interview. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.”

He added: “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Garfield will next play a Mormon detective in the FX series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book of the same name.

In Tick, Tick… Boom! the actor played Broadway composer Jonathan Larson, who wrote the smash hit Rent and grappled with the fear of turning 30.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Tick, Tick… Boom! pays tribute to those early years of graft he put in. It’s a hopeful watch – and reminds us that life won’t end in your thirties (even if Larson’s sadly did)”.

Under The Banner Of Heaven will also star Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young mother who is murdered along with her baby daughter, in a crime which seems to involve The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The series will premiere on FX on April 28.