Andrew Scott squirms during “uncomfortable” questions about Barry Keoghan’s naked ‘Saltburn’ scene

Footage has emerged of All Of Us Are Strangers star Andrew Scott squirming during an interview about Barry Keoghan’s naked Saltburn scene.

The actor, who attended last night’s (February 18) BAFTAs ceremony in London with his All Of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescal after it was nominated for Outstanding British Film, was questioned on the red carpet by a BBC reporter who asked whether he knew actor Barry Keoghan.

After confirming that he knew his fellow Irish star, Scott was then asked about his reaction when he first saw the “naked dance scene” in Saltburn.

He shook his head and said: “I won’t spoil it for anybody.” Despite the star appearing embarrassed, the journalist continued: “There was a lot of talk about prosthetics. How well do you know him?”

Scott then shook his head again and left the conversation.

How utterly embarrassing Is this @BBC red carpet interview at #BAFTA with the brilliant Andrew Scott. Andrew handles it with supreme tact — but why was he even asked this? https://t.co/UEwcytLaM3 — Mark Shenton 💙 (@ShentonStage) February 19, 2024

This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi — Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024

The clip led to criticism online with many unimpressed by the line of questioning with one writing: “How utterly embarrassing Is this @BBC red carpet interview at #BAFTA with the brilliant Andrew Scott. Andrew handles it with supreme tact – but why was he even asked this?”

Another added: “This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid.”

The famous scene involves Keoghan’s character dancing naked around the Saltburn mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which the singer also performed at the ceremony last night.

Elsewhere, Michael J Fox brought viewers to tears after making a surprise appearance as he handed out the prize for Best Film to Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer.

The film also clocked up a further six awards, including Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second, with a total of five wins. Nolan used his acceptance speech for Best Director to acknowledge the people who have fought for nuclear disarmament.

Samantha Morton was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema. You can view all the winners here.