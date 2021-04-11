Andy Samberg teases ‘Palm Springs’ sequel with “a ‘WandaVision’ situation”

Palm Springs star Andy Samberg has discussed plans for a potential sequel to his new time-loop comedy.

The film, which stars Cristin Milioti opposite Samberg, landed on Amazon Prime Video in the UK this week (April 9) after a US release on Hulu last year.

Directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara, Palm Springs follows carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a wedding. Things then get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other due to an infinite time loop.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Samberg said that all that’s needed for a sequel to succeed is an “incredible script,” and used popular Marvel show WandaVision as a potential inspiration.

“I mean, it could go in a lot of different directions because I feel like even the way that the movie ends is slightly open-ended, depending on your interpretation,” Samberg said. “So it could be marital bliss or it could be sort of a WandaVision situation. You’re not sure exactly where they are.”

Milioti then added that ideas for a sequel were discussed while the cast and crew were on set for the film. She said: “Obviously it would have to be the same group again,” she said. “I remember us all joking about doing sort of a Before Sunrise thing with it, where you visit them three different times throughout their lives. So maybe we would do another one in 10 years and see what’s happened to them.

“But what I also love about the ending is, in my opinion, the ending is quite ambiguous. I know I have a very different idea of how it ends than Andy Samberg and from Andy Siara and Max; the four of us have entirely different ideas for it, which I love. So I guess we’d all have to get on the same page for a sequel.”

In a new video interview with NME, Samberg decoded the film’s ambiguous ending – watch the interview in full above.

Reviewing Palm Springs, NME wrote: “Like a lot of great recent romcoms, Palm Springs struggles a little with how to channel its bittersweet ambivalence and sharp sense of humour into a next-level ending.

“The movie comes out of the gate with a speed and charm that’s difficult to match. It’s fittingly self-reflexive, though, that the movie’s only real letdown comes after looping through so much fun.”